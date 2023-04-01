Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss cooperation in field of information

+ ↺ − 16 px

The delegation of Azerbaijan including heads of a number of governmental bodies is visiting Kazakhstan, News.Az reports.

The delegation led by Chairman of the Audiovisual Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ismat Sattarov had a number of meetings in Astana on March 31.

The meeting with Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development Darkhan Kydyrali discussed the ways of deepening of information cooperation between the two countries and development of relations between media outlets. They noted that Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency and Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Information and Social Development signed a Memorandum of Understanding on August 24. 2022. The document sets out mechanisms of shaping bilateral relations in the field of information, protection and promotion of national interests in the media landscape, expansion of experience exchange and other issues. Taking effective steps to strengthen information and media partnership and ensuring regular contacts among respective bodies was stressed as the major goal.

The delegation also met with chairman of the Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry’s Information Committee Eldos Nashirali and Director of the Central Communication Service under the President of Kazakhstan Askar Umarov. The parties discussed the ways of exchanging information in various fields and expanding cooperation.

The Azerbaijani delegation’s Kazakhstan trip is underway.

News.Az