Azerbaijan, Kenya ink memorandum on energy cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy and Kenya’s Ministry of Energy and Petroleum inked a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the energy sector.

The document was signed by Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Kenyan Minister of Energy and Petroleum James Opiyo Wandayi via video-conferencing, News.Az reports.

“The document envisages the cooperation in the fields of oil and gas, including LNG, electricity, and renewable energy, as well as the promoting joint investments and the development of energy infrastructure, particularly the modernization of energy networks,” Minister Shahbazov posted on X.

“This initiative represents an important step towards expanding the geography of Azerbaijan’s energy cooperation and enhancing access to new markets,” he stated.

Photo: Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry

News.Az