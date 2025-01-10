Azerbaijan, Kuwait hail recent expansion of bilateral tourism

+ ↺ − 16 px

On January 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of Mohammad Faisal Almutairi, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Kuwait, News.az reports citing Azertac .

The ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state.President Ilham Aliyev held a conversation with the ambassador.Highlighting the expansion of active political relations between the two countries, the head of state fondly recalled his official visit to Kuwait. President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that the brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Kuwait would continue to develop successfully, noting the favorable conditions for this.President Ilham Aliyev also remembered with satisfaction Kuwait's representation at COP29 with a high-level delegation and his meeting with Kuwait's Crown Prince Shaikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah during the event.The President wished the ambassador every success in his diplomatic mission.Expressing gratitude for the warm words, Ambassador Mohammad Faisal Almutairi stated that he felt great pride in being received by the President of Azerbaijan. He conveyed the greetings of Amir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, and Crown Prince Shaikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah to the President of Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings and asked the ambassador to communicate his regards to the Amir and Crown Prince in return.The ambassador conveyed the Amir's condolences regarding the recent plane crash victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.He also congratulated Azerbaijan and its President on the successful organization and achievements of COP29.During the meeting, they expressed satisfaction with the excellent level of political relations, and discussed the development of economic, trade, and investment ties, the convening of the intergovernmental commission, and political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries.They noted the close cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kuwait within international organizations, emphasizing their mutual support within the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement, and OPEC+. Furthermore, it was highlighted that Azerbaijan places great importance on strengthening ties with the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council.They hailed the recent expansion of bilateral tourism and people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

News.Az