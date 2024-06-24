Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan mull implementation of joint projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday met with the newly appointed Kyrgyz Ambassador to Baku Maksat Mamytkanov.

Ambassador Mamytkanov presented a copy of his credentials to Minister Bayramov, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.Minister Bayramov congratulated the ambassador on his appointment, and wished him success in his future endeavors.During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on various aspects of the bilateral cooperation agenda, as well as enhancing cooperation in political, economic, transport, humanitarian, cultural domains and implementation of joint projects.Touching upon the friendly relations between the two countries based on ethnic, cultural and religious bonds that have existed for centuries, the minister emphasized the prospects for development of these relations. Noting that there is mutual understanding between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan at all levels, FM Bayramov underscored that thanks to the contacts and reciprocal visits between the heads of the two countries relations between the two countries have reached the level of strategic partnership.The parties hailed the development of cooperation between the two countries on multilateral platforms, especially the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), SPECA, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other regional organizations. They underlined great prospects for cooperation within the framework of the OTS, as well as stressed the significance of intensive contacts between the OTS member states in order to use the existing potential. In this regard, the sides expressed confidence that the extraordinary summit meeting of OTS scheduled to be held in Shusha city in July this year and the official Summit to be held in Bishkek in October would contribute to the development of the Organization.During the meeting, the pair pointed out that there are great prospects for cooperation within the framework of COP29.FM Bayramov commended the support of Kyrgyzstan to the peace and construction process, noting the high school, the foundation of which was laid in Khydyrly village of Aghdam on the initiative of the Kyrgyz Republic is a clear example of this support.Ambassador Mamytkanov said that he would spare no effort to further strengthen the relations between the two countries.During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az