Azerbaijan, Laos hold first political talks

Azerbaijani and Laotian diplomatic officials met in Vientiane on Tuesday to discuss the current state of bilateral relations and explore ways to enhance cooperation across political, economic, humanitarian, and other domains between the two countries.

The meeting was chaired by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and Laotian Deputy Foreign Minister Maythong Thammavongsa, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Mammadov briefed his Laotian counterpart on regional developments, as well as Azerbaijan’s ongoing reconstruction and demining efforts in its liberated territories. The meeting also addressed prospects for bilateral cooperation within international organizations, including the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Subsequently, the Azerbaijani delegation held meetings with Vice-President of the Laotian National Assembly Sounthone Xayachack and Laotian Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane.

Additionally, Mammadov spoke to a leading Laotian media outlet, highlighting the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan–Laos relations. The Azerbaijani official, together with the Laotian foreign minister, also attended an official reception marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Laos.

News.Az