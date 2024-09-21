Azerbaijan, Lithuania hold political consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vilnius hosted another round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Lithuania.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fariz Rzayev, while the Lithuanian delegation was headed by Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jonas Survila.The discussions revolved around the current state of and prospects for development of relations between the two countries across political, economic, and humanitarian domains, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.In this vein, the Deputy FMs stressed the importance of continuing the high-level reciprocal visits.They also underscored the significance of expanding the legal framework between Azerbaijan and Lithuania, as well as intensifying the inter-parliamentary cooperation.The officials emphasized the vast opportunities for cooperation in promotion of mutual trade and investments, transportation, alternative energy, high technologies, agriculture and agro-industry, underscoring the importance of the activity of the Azerbaijan-Lithuania Intergovernmental Commission.They also described conducting exchanges in humanitarian, educational and cultural fields, as well as expanding people-to-people contacts between the two countries as beneficial in terms of enhancing bilateral relations.The discussions also focused on the issues of mutual interest on the international agenda, as well as furthering cooperation in multilateral format. Deputy Minister Rzayev briefed the Lithuanian counterpart about the preparations for the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan this November.Deputy FM Fariz Rzayev also highlighted the situation in the region during the post-conflict period, Azerbaijan’s constructive steps towards achieving lasting peace, as well as the mine threat and the ongoing large-scale restoration process in the liberated territories.The Azerbaijani Deputy FM also held meetings with other Lithuanian officials, as well as engaged in round table discussions with members of the Lithuanian think tanks and research centers.

News.Az