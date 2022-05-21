Azerbaijan logs 1 fresh coronavirus case over past day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 1 fresh coronavirus case, 5 recoveries, and no death case over the past 24 hours, News.az reports.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 792,708 with 782,950 recoveries and 9,710 deaths.

Treatment of 48 others is underway. A total of 6 869 996 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.





News.Az