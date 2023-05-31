Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan logs 10 new COVID-19 cases

10 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 30 patients has been recovered, News.az reports.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 831,834, with 821,500 recoveries and 10,274 deaths, while treatment of 60 others is underway.

A total of 7,622,334 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.


