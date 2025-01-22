Azerbaijan, Luxembourg hold another round of political consultations

Baku hosted another round of political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Luxembourg.

The Azerbaijani delegation led by Fariz Rzayev, the country’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, engaged in talks with the delegation led by Véronique Dockendorf, Political Director at the Luxembourg MFA, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry. During the consultations, the sides discussed the political relations between Azerbaijan and Luxembourg, stressing the importance of reciprocal visits and bilateral meetings within international events in maintaining political dialogue between the two countries.The two explored the current state of and prospects for cooperation in the economic, energy, transport and humanitarian areas, as well as within international organizations.The sides emphasized the importance of strengthening the legal framework in enhancing cooperation across various domains.Deputy FM Fariz Rzayev highlighted Azerbaijan’s climate diplomacy initiatives, its Presidency of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, and the key outcomes achieved within the framework of the session.Rzayev also provided detailed information about the situation in the region during the post-conflict period, the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan’s efforts to establish lasting peace in the region, the landmine threat and the ongoing large-scale restoration and reconstruction works in the liberated territories.The parties also deliberated on regional and international issues, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

