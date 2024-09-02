Azerbaijan, Malaysia discuss potential for enhanced bilateral ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Nur Jazlan Bin Mohamed, Deputy President of the Malaysian Senate, and his delegation, who are in Azerbaijan to observe the snap parliamentary elections.

The meeting saw discussions on Azerbaijani-Malaysian bilateral and multilateral relations, the process and results of early elections to the Milli Majlis, as well as the regional issues.The Minister provided information on the steps taken to ensure the snap parliamentary elections, like the presidential elections earlier this year, were free, fair, and transparent. He also discussed the involvement of international observers and the efforts to create the necessary conditions for the elections to meet legislative requirements and international standards.Jeyhun Bayramov described the holding of parliamentary elections for the first time in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, following the presidential elections, as a historic milestone. He emphasized that the elections were organized to a high standard, fully meeting international requirements and adhering to the legislative framework.During the meeting, the parties explored cooperation between Azerbaijan and Malaysia, prospects for the development of bilateral relations, including joint efforts in the field of tourism and education. The two noted that upcoming political consultations, a continuation of those held in Kuala Lumpur in July of the previous year, will take place in Baku. They underscored the successful experience of cooperation between the two countries within the various regional and international organizations, including the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az