Azerbaijan marks 4 years since liberation of Khudafarin Bridge from Armenian occupation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, October 18, marks four years since the liberation of the ancient Khudafarin Bridge in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district and the surrounding areas from the Armenian occupation, News.Az reports.

On October 18, 2020, Azerbaijan cleared the bridge over the Araz River on the Iranian border of Armenian aggressors. Along with Khudafarin, two villages of the Jabrayil district - Hajili and Haji Isagli - were liberated.The 11-arched Khudafarin Bridge, built in the style of the Azerbaijani school of architecture, is the remains of an 11th-12th century bridge over the Araz River on the Iran-Azerbaijan border. The bridge is made of stone and covered with well-carved large stone slabs. Researchers believe that it was rebuilt on the remains of an ancient bridge in the 13th century, during the reign of the Elkhanids (Hulakus). The bridge is about 130 meters in length, 6 meters in width, and 12 meters above river level. At present, three middle arches have endured, and the coastal arches were destroyed by the decision of the USSR in the 30s of the XX century.Khudafarin, with fifteen arches, dates back to the 13th century. According to Hamdallah Qazvini, it was built in the fifteenth year of the Hijri calendar (639 CE) by Abdullah ibn Bakr, a close ally of the Prophet Muhammad. As the supports of the bridge arches rise on natural grounds - rocks, the crossings are of different sizes and freely arranged. The bridge, built of baked bricks and river stones, is about 200 meters in length, 4.5 meters in width, and 12 meters above river level.

News.Az