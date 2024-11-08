Azerbaijan marks National Flag Day
Today, State Flag Day is celebrated in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.
The tricolor flag of Azerbaijan has been adopted as a symbol of the state in the meeting of the Government of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic (ADR) dated November 9, 1918.
After the Bolshevik occupation on April 27, 1920, the flag of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic was replaced with the USSR’s red flag with a hammer and sickle.
On November 17, 1990, the tricolor flag was adopted as a state flag of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic under the initiative of the National leader Heydar Aliyev.
In the sessions of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic held under the chairmanship of Heydar Aliyev, for the first time, it was decided to adopt the tricolor flag of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic as a state flag of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
On February 5, 1991, under the decision of the Azerbaijani Supreme Soviet, the current tricolor flag with a star and a crescent was announced as the state flag of the independent republic.
On November 18, 2009, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to declare November 9 as National Flag Day. President has also sent a proposal to the parliament for making an amendment to the Labor Code on the occasion of National Flag day. Milli Majlis, considering the proposal, has made a relevant amendment to the Labor Code, according to the amendment, National Flag Day is considered as a non-working day.
National Flag Square was also solemnly inaugurated with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev in the Bayil territory of Baku on September 1, 2010. The Museum of State Flag was also established in the square.
Note that the author of the formula “Turkism, Islamism, and Modernism”, which three colors in the flag express and was the major principle of the national independence ideology early in the 20th century, was the great Azerbaijani thinker Alibey Huseynzade.
The use of the state flag is regulated by Articles 23 and 75 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On the State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, as well as the “Regulations on the State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan” approved by this Law. The colorful and schematic description of the national flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been approved by the mentioned Law and Regulation.
According to the Regulation, the national flag of Azerbaijan consists of three horizontal stripes of equal width, from top to bottom: The upper strip is of blue color, the middle of red, and the lower is green. In the center of the flag, on the red strip, there is an eight-pointed star and crescent; both are white.
The ratio of the width to the length of the flag was kept at 1:2. The star and crescent were placed in a box that has a ratio of 3:4; the diagonal of the rectangle is equal to 1/2 of the width of the flag. The description of the crescent is in the form of parts of two circles that are not concentric (same center); the diameter of the large circle is equal to the width of the outer rectangle, and the diameter of the small circle is equal to 1/4 of the width of the flag. The center of the small circle is to the left of the geometric center of the flag, at a distance equal to 1/60 of the width of the flag. Description of the eight-pointed star is at the left of a crescent, the diameter of the outer circle of the star is 1/6 of the width of the flag, and the diameter of the inner circle is 1/12 of the width.
The State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its description, regardless of its size, must always correspond exactly to the descriptions.
