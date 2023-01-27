Yandex metrika counter

Baku summons Iranian ambassador over armed attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran

On January 27, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan in connection with the armed attack against the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran, APA reports citing the ministry. 


