Baku summons Iranian ambassador over armed attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran
- 27 Jan 2023 15:08
- 12 Aug 2024 00:41
- Politics
On January 27, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan in connection with the armed attack against the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran, APA reports citing the ministry.