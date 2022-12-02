Azerbaijan MoD: Disdainful attitude towards the repeated appeals to stop using inaccurate expressions is not entirely clear

Ministry of Defence

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense has issued a statement regarding the names of Azerbaijani territories which Russian Federation’s peacekeeping contingent still mentioned with fictitious Armenian toponyms, News.az reports citing the Ministry.

The statement reads: "We regretfully reiterate that in the official information of the Russian Federation’s peacekeeping contingent, the names of Azerbaijani territories are still mentioned with fictitious Armenian toponyms.

The disdainful attitude towards the repeated appeals to stop using inaccurate expressions is not entirely clear.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan persistently declares once again that the incorrect mention of the names of Azerbaijani settlements, as well as the usage of the “Nagorno-Karabakh territory” expression, is INADMISSIBLE.

We remind once again that in the official information of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation dated 02.12.2022, published on the official website of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the territory referred to as "Nagorno-Karabakh territory" is the Karabakh economic region, and the official names of Azerbaijani settlements named as “Mardakert” and "Martuni" are AGHDARA and KHOJAVAND, respectively.

We call on the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily deployed in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan to indicate in their relevant information the names of settlements in the territory of Azerbaijan with the correct toponyms."

