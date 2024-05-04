Azerbaijan MoD holds mini football tournament dedicated to the anniversary of National Leader - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Servicemen compete in A and B groups of 10 teams. Serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army, Nail Naghiyev and a referee of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) manage the games, held in conditions of intense competition and friendship.According to the regulations, the 1st and 2nd place teams in each group will advance to the semi-finals after the group stage. The winners of the stage will go to the final match for the first place.At the end, the winners will be awarded.

News.Az