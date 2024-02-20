Azerbaijan MoD: Practical classes are held at the Commando Initial Course (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan MoD: Practical classes are held at the Commando Initial Course (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the training plan for 2024, the Commando Initial Course held in one of the military units continues, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence said.

During the classes, servicemen strengthen their theoretical knowledge by fulfilling practical tasks on the training ground.

According to the plan, the course participants fulfilled tasks on detecting and destroying targets of an imaginary enemy with accurate small-arms fire.

Classes at the Commando Initial Course aimed at training professional personnel in the Azerbaijan Army and further increasing units’ combat capability are held taking into account modern combat methods.

News.Az