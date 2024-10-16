Azerbaijan named key target for Russia's 2025 tourism development strategy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has been named among the target countries for developing tourism potential in 2025, as announced by the Russian Ministry of Economic Development.

The ministry, in collaboration with the Center for Strategic Studies (CSR), identified key nations for tourism growth, including Türkiye, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and others, News.Az reports.Yulia Maksutova, Director of the CSR Center for International Tourism Development, made the announcement during the first international aviation and tourism forum in Sochi."We have determined target countries for the next year in cooperation with the Ministry of Economic Development: Türkiye, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and certainly countries that were active this year - the Persian Gulf, China, India, and Iran," Maksutova stated.Additionally, Azerbaijan's tourism representation office in Russia is set to officially open in Moscow on October 25, with attendance expected from Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency, as well as representatives from the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia, the Moscow Mayor’s Office, and leading companies in the tourism sector.

