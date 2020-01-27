Azerbaijan names first organization to hold exit-polls during parliamentary elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Central Election Commission has received appeals for the conduct of exit-polls related to parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan.

Report informs that Commission deputy chairman Rovzat Gasimov provided information about the session of the Central Election Commission held today.

"The exit poll to be held by the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League jointly with AJF&Associates Inc (US) will cover 1,053 polling stations in 118 constituencies. It is planned to attract 47 supervisors in this process."

The issue was put to a vote after discussions. Thus, it was decided to register AJF&Associates Inc (US) as a structure to hold the exit poll jointly with the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League.

