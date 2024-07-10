Azerbaijan, NATO discuss partnership, Baku-Yerevan peace process

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Washington, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Javier Colomina, NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, News.Az reports.

On the sidelines of #NATOSummit in Washington D.C., the meeting between @Bayramov_Jeyhun, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of #Azerbaijan and @JavierColominaP, @NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia was held.



Various aspects… pic.twitter.com/WscYAExSCe — MFA Azerbaijan (@AzerbaijanMFA) July 10, 2024

During the meeting, the parties discussed various aspects of the Azerbaijan-NATO partnership, including energy security, critical infrastructure protection, military education and training, and humanitarian demining, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on X.They also exchanged views on the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process, as well as regional and international security situation and challenges, the ministry informed.

News.Az