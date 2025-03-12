Azerbaijan, North Macedonia agree to lift visa requirements for diplomatic passport holders

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and North Macedonia have signed an agreement to waive visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports.

“An Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of North Macedonia on the exemption of visa requirement for holders of diplomatic and service/official passports was signed,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry announced, News.Az reports.

The document was inked by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his North Macedonian counterpart Timčo Mucunski.

Before the signing the agreement, the top diplomats held a meeting to discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing the importance of high-level visits and political dialogue in further enhancing the partnership. They also explored opportunities to deepen the cooperation in energy, tourism, trade and other sectors. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed his interlocutor on post-conflict regional situation in our region.

