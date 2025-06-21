Azerbaijan, North Macedonia scrap visa requirements for diplomatic and service passport holders

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and North Macedonia have agreed to exempt holders of diplomatic and service/official passports from visa requirements.

The relevant draft Law was discussed and adopted in a single reading by the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of the Republic of Azerbaijan at its session held on 21 June 2025, News.Az reports citing local media.

The Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of North Macedonia on the exemption of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service/official passports was signed on March 12, 2025, in Baku.

