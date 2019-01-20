Azerbaijan observes moment of silence for Black January victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

A state-wide moment of silence was observed for the Black January victims today at 12:00 (local time) across Azerbaijan. Ships, cars, and trains sounded sirens throughout the country to remember victims of the January 20, 1990 tragedy.

In accordance with a relevant plan of action, commemorative events have been arranged in all cities and towns of the country, with the national flag lowered on all buildings.

Baku residents have been visiting the Alley of Martyrs since early hours of Saturday to pay tribute to Azerbaijan`s valiant sons and daughters.

On January 20, 1990, Azerbaijan's capital city of Baku was invaded by Soviet troops, which, at the order of Mikhail Gorbachev and his Politburo, stormed the city and began shooting indiscriminately into the peaceful demonstrators. Hundreds of civilians were killed, including children, women and elderly, people of different ethnic and religious backgrounds.

