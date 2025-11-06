Azerbaijan, Oklahoma National Guard discuss expanding military cooperation
Photo: Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry
Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Defence Agil Gurbanov has met with a delegation led by Brigadier General Colby B. Wyatt, Director of the Joint Staff of the Oklahoma National Guard, to discuss strengthening bilateral military cooperation between Azerbaijan and the U.S. state of Oklahoma, as well as ongoing activities in this direction, News.Az reports, citing local media.
The sides also exchanged views on a number of other matters of mutual interest.
During the visit, the U.S. delegation also visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, where they laid flowers on the graves of citizens who gave their lives for Azerbaijan’s independence and territorial integrity, and placed a wreath at the Eternal Flame memorial.
News.Az