Azerbaijan on Forbes list of best places to travel in 2023

Forbes magazine has included Azerbaijan in its list of the best places to travel in 2023, News.Az reports.

"Dubbed the Dubai of the Caucasus Mountains, Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, is a city of contrasts. After drilling the first commercial oil rig in the mid-1800s, the city located on the shores of the Caspian Sea grew in size tremendously. Now, you’ll find the glitzy Flame Towers next to the walls of the city’s medieval old town and mosques next to the oil rigs while the Soviet architecture still reminds of the country’s communist past," the magazine wrote.

The article also mentioned that Baku hosts the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

News.Az