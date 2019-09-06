Azerbaijan, Pakistan bound by fraternal and friendly relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani parliament Ziyafat Asgarov met with the delegation of Pakistan on Sept. 6, Trend reports.

Having said that the Azerbaijani parliament has good relations with the Senate and the National Assembly of Pakistan, Asgarov stressed that Azerbaijan and Pakistan are bound by the ties of friendship and brotherhood.

He added that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of these relations and that Pakistan always supports Azerbaijan’s positions, territorial integrity and sovereignty within the international organizations.

Head of the delegation Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani spoke about the ties developing during the period of Azerbaijan’s independence, charity events which are held by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Pakistan.

He emphasized that great progress was achieved in Azerbaijan’s development during Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev’s presidency and that there are good prospects for the development of relations between the two countries.

The guest emphasized that Pakistan invariably supports Azerbaijan’s fair position on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

He reminded that a resolution in connection with the Khojaly genocide was adopted in the parliament of Pakistan in 2012.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Saeed Khan Mohmand attended the meeting.

