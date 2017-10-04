Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss expanding military education co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by the Major General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, the representative of the National Defense University of Pakistan, is on a visit to Baku, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told APA on Wednesday.

The visit took place in line with the protocol signed between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Joint Staff HQ of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

During the meeting held at the Military Academy of the Armed Forces, the sides discussed expansion of cooperation in the field of military education, implementation of mutual projects, identification of areas for joint activities, as well as bilateral cooperation and other issues.

News.Az

