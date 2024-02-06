Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss export of agricultural products

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov has met with Ambassador of Pakistan to the country Bilal Hayee.

The meeting focused on expanding the volume of agricultural products traded between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, transferring cutting-edge agricultural technologies, and organizing educational programs.

The Azerbaijani minister provided detailed information about the state support to the agricultural sector in Azerbaijan.

The parties stressed their mutual interest in expanding the agricultural cooperation. The discussions mainly focused on export of Azerbaijan’s agricultural products to Pakistan, as well as various support mechanisms in this regard.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the activities of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Working Group in the field of agriculture and food security, as well as had a broad exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.

News.Az