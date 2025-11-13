Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss strengthening strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, the visiting Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan and President of the Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA), on Thursday to discuss ways to further develop Azerbaijani-Pakistani relations.

During the meeting, both sides described ties between the two nations as dynamic, noting that they are grounded in the principles of friendship and brotherhood. They highlighted the exceptional role of high-level contacts between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Pakistan in strengthening their strategic partnership, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

Bayramov praised the numerous high-level meetings held over the past year in bilateral and multilateral formats, particularly the trilateral meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye in Lachin this May, as well as the participation of the Pakistani prime minister in the military parade in Baku marking the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan’s victory in the Second Karabakh War on November 8.

The sides also noted the growing momentum of economic ties and mutual investments between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, which positively influence the development of relations in other areas.

They emphasized that cooperation between the ombudsmen’s offices of the two countries further contributes to deepening and expanding bilateral relations.

The two sides welcomed coordinated efforts by Azerbaijan and Pakistan within international and regional organizations, including the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the D-8 Economic Cooperation Organization, and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

The meeting also addressed other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az