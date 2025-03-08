Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss various aspects of strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the sidelines of an OIC extraordinary meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan's Foreiyn Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar.

During the meeting, the top diplomats discussed bilateral and multilateral aspects of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, and cooperation within the framework of regional and international platforms, including the UN, OIC, and CICA, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The parties also exchanged views over regional and international security matters of mutual interest.

News.Az