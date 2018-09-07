Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss ways of expanding interparliamentary relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Pakistan have discussed ways of expanding interparliamentary relations as the ambassador in Islamabad Ali Alizade met with Deputy Chairman of the Pakistani Senate, senator Saleem Mandviwalla.

They hailed relations between the two fraternal countries and noted the role of inter-parliamentary cooperation in deepening the bilateral ties, AzerTag reports.

Ambassador Alizade commended the Pakistani Senate for taking a fair stance on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, supporting Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity and condemning the aggressor Armenia.

Senator Mandviwalla said Azerbaijan is a fraternal country for Pakistan. He stressed the necessity of strengthening cooperation in economic, commercial, military-technical, defense, energy, and tourism spheres and opening direct flights between the two countries.

