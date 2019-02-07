Azerbaijan, Pakistan jointly issue commemorative postage stamps, souvenir sheet

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Pakistan have jointly issues commemorative postage stamps and souvenir sheet.

In his tweet on Thursday, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Ali Alizada called this initiative one of the good signs of friendship and brotherhood between the two countries.

The commemorative postage stamps and souvenir sheet reflect information about the friendly and fraternal ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

The commemorative postage stamps and souvenir sheet was published by the Pakistan Post.

News.Az

