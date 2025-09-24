Azerbaijan, Pakistan reaffirm commitment to strengthening partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Pakistan have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership as the top diplomats of the two countries held talks in New York.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Pakistani counterpart Muhammad Ishaq Dar held talks on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, News.Az reports.

“Great to catch up with my brother & friend, FM Jeyhun Bayramov on sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. Pakistan and Azerbaijan remain committed to strengthening and deepening our partnership,” Minister Dar posted on X.

