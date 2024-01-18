Azerbaijan parliamentary committee calls on government to impose sanctions on France

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Parliament’s (Milli Majlis) Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties has adopted a statement in connection with the French Senate’s latest anti-Azerbaijani resolution, News.Az reports.

The statement says that due to the French government's anti-Azerbaijani policy, including resolutions adopted against our country in both chambers of the French parliament so far, relations between the two countries are at the lowest level in history and in fact can be considered suspended.

The parliamentary Committee recommended the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan to impose sanctions against France, freeze all assets of French officials in Azerbaijan, stop all economic ties with France, withdraw all French companies, including Total, from Azerbaijan, prevent the participation of French companies in any projects initiated by Azerbaijan.

The Committee also called on the Azerbaijani government to instruct the Foreign Ministry to take steps towards the recognition of the independence of Kanaka, Maohi-Nui and Corsica.

News.Az