Azerbaijan police found numerous weapons and ammunition in Khankandi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Police officers found weapons and ammunition in the city of Khankandi, News.az reports citing Ministry of Internal Affairs.

On January 9, police officers found 11 grenades, 17 automatic weapons of different brands, 2 pistols, 10 rifles, 12 lighters, 84 cartridge combs, 2 cartridges, 12 bayonets, 6635 cartridges of various calibers and other ammunition were discovered in the territory of Khankandi city and taken away.

News.Az