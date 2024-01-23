Azerbaijan prevents provocation of Baroness Cox and Armenian diaspora in London

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani community operating in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland has prevented another provocation of the Armenian diaspora and its patrons, News.Az reports.

Farida Panahova, Chairperson of the Azerbaijanis Society of Great Britain, said that the famous Carlton Club, located in the center of London, planned to hold an event on "Armenia: ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh" on February 5. The event was organized by the pro-Armenian, Turkophopic and Islamophobic Baroness Caroline Cox. Lord de Mauley and the Armenian envoy to the UK, Varuzhan Nersesian, helped organize it.

After learning of these plans, the Azerbaijanis Society of Great Britain, on behalf of the Azerbaijani community, sent an open letter of protest to the club's management. Copies of the letter were sent to the British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, Members of Parliament, Members of the House of Lords Lord Evans, Lord Ahmad, Lord Kilclooney, Lord Sarfraz and Baroness Manzila Pola Uddin, Minister for Europe and North America Leo Docherty, Head of the Foreign Office Select Committee Alicia Kearns and the leadership of the Conservative Voice organization.

It was noted that planning such an unjustified event had caused serious concern to the Azerbaijani community. It was stressed that at a time when Azerbaijan and Armenia are on the verge of signing a peace treaty, this event undermines the prospects for peace, which is completely at odds with the position of a peace-supporting Britain and its foreign policy.

It was reiterated that the accusations of "ethnic cleansing" by Azerbaijan are completely unfounded, that the UN and International Committee of the Red Cross fact-finding missions have not found or documented any facts regarding any damage to civilian infrastructure in Karabakh or that the Azerbaijani authorities have forcibly relocated Armenian civilians. In addition, it was stressed that it is surprising that the Armenian Ambassador to the UK is among the organizers of the meeting who oppose the policies of his country's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The President of the Society urged the Club's management to cancel the event, pointing out that holding it without solid evidence of the allegations made could have undesirable consequences, and recalling the example of Queen Mary University last year.

An official letter dated January 22, 2024, to Farida Panahova, Chairwoman of the Azerbaijanis Society of Great Britain, on behalf of Club Secretary Simon Robinson, confirmed that the meeting would not take place.

"This is yet another victory for the Azerbaijani diaspora in the United Kingdom over the Armenian diaspora and the pro-Armenian forces," Panahova stressed.

News.Az