Azerbaijan promotes tourism potential in Japan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's tourism potential was prominently featured at the Tourism Expo Japan 2024, held in Tokyo from September 26 to 29.

The aim of participating in the exhibition was to enhance experience and information exchange in promoting tourism products, foster communication among tourism experts, and establish cooperative ties to support tourism agencies, News.Az reports, citing the State Tourism Agency.Exhibition attendees learned about Azerbaijan's diverse offerings, including cultural, nature, health, business tourism, as well as the country's winemaking traditions and gastronomy.Meetings were organized between representatives of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board and local partners, including discussions with the Japan Association of Travel Agencies and prominent Japanese tourism agencies, focusing on potential collaboration.Gursel Ismayilzada, Azerbaijan's ambassador to Japan, visited the national stand during the exhibition.Notably, the number of visitors from Japan to Azerbaijan increased by over 60% year-on-year during the first eight months of 2024.

News.Az