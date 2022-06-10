Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan provides over 1,400 war disabled with rehabilitation aids in post-war period

More than 1,400 war invalids in Azerbaijan were provided with the necessary rehabilitation aids during the post-war period, said Anar Bayramov, Chairman of the State Agency for Medical and Social Expertise and Rehabilitation.

He made the remarks while speaking at a press conference in Baku on Friday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Bayramov noted that the program of providing 200 veterans, who lost their limbs in the 44-day war, and a total of 300 war invalids with high-tech latest generation prostheses, has been successfully implemented.

He added that nearly 2,500 war veterans were rendered effective rehabilitation and socio-psychological services during the post-war period.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

