Azerbaijan provides rehabilitation and socio-psychological support services to 11,000 war veterans

To date, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population has provided rehabilitation and socio-psychological support services to 11,000 participants of the Second Karabakh War, Minister Sahil Babayev told reporters, News.Az reports.

Babayev noted that 200 disabled veterans were provided with the most advanced fourth-generation full-function prostheses.

"Over the past period, disabled veterans have been provided with 21,000 rehabilitation means," he added.

