Azerbaijan receives certain positive messages from Armenia's political leadership: Minister

Recently, especially since Azerbaijan has fully restored its sovereignty, the country, of course, attentively follows the remarks of Armenia's political leadership and receives certain positive messages, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in an interview with Azerbaijan Television, News.Az reports.

“But no matter how important these messages are, even more important is their transformation into real deeds. At the end of November, we received another package of proposals on the peace treaty from the Armenian side. Within a month, the package of proposals we developed was returned to the Armenian side. The process continues,” FM Bayramov said.

As a result of negotiations held between the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia on December 7, 2023, guided by the principles of humanism and as measures of mutual trust, an agreement was reached on the release of 32 Armenian servicemen by Azerbaijan and two Azerbaijani servicemen by Armenia.

After the health condition of the Armenian servicemen held on the Azerbaijani side was checked by the International Committee of the Red Cross and recognized as satisfactory, in accordance with the relevant agreement, the mutual transfer of the servicemen was carried out on December 13, 2023, at the section of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border passing through the Gazakh region.

