Azerbaijan records 508 new coronavirus cases
- 23 Jun 2020 19:18
- 12 Aug 2024 00:41
- Society
Azerbaijan has recorded 508 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Tuesday.
Another 335 virus infected people have recovered, while 6 others have died, the headquarters noted.
The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 13,715, with 7,503 recoveries and 167 deaths.
So far, a total of 432,858 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the country.
News.Az