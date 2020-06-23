Azerbaijan records 508 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has recorded 508 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Tuesday.

Another 335 virus infected people have recovered, while 6 others have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 13,715, with 7,503 recoveries and 167 deaths.

So far, a total of 432,858 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the country.

News.Az

