Azerbaijan reforms military service, shortens officer training terms

Azerbaijan has adopted a new set of legal amendments modernizing the country’s military service framework, including terminology shifts, service duration adjustments, and changes to officer training pathways.

The updates align the 1997 “Regulations on Military Service” with the current Law “On Military Duty and Military Service,” replacing outdated wording across multiple articles. Several clauses referencing the older law have been updated to reflect the newer legislative structure, News.Az reports, citing President.Az.

President Ilham Aliyev signed the legislation on December 30, 2025, marking a significant step in modernizing Azerbaijan’s military framework and ensuring that legal standards reflect contemporary defense needs.

One of the notable changes removes all references to “six-month” service periods from multiple sections of the law, standardizing timelines and eliminating transitional timeframes. For officers, the reforms formalize new service terms: reservists or volunteers entering active officer service will serve one year, while foreign nationals may serve up to three years under contract.

The law also introduces a pathway for fixed-term servicemen with higher education to transition into officer roles. Those who complete officer training courses successfully during their term may voluntarily continue as officers.

Other changes harmonize legal definitions, update educational terminology to refer to specialized military training institutions, and revise contract forms used for military admissions.

The legislative amendments were adopted by the Milli Majlis pursuant to the Constitution and form part of broader efforts to streamline personnel management within the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

