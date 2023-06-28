Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan releases footage of elimination of 5 members of illegal Armenian armed formations (VIDEO)

Azerbaijan releases footage of elimination of 5 members of illegal Armenian armed formations (VIDEO)

In response to Armenia’s continued military provocations, the Azerbaijani Army conducted Operation Revenge, eliminating five members of illegal Armenian armed formations, News.Az reports.

Footage showing the elimination of five members of illegal Armenian armed forces on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, has been released.

News.Az presents the footage.


