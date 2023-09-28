Azerbaijan renews list of military equipment and ammunition seized in Garabagh

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has published a new list of military equipment, weapons and ammunition seized after the completion of local anti-terror measures conducted in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region as of 10:00 on September 28, News.Az reports.

The list includes 1,132 small arms and grenades, 61 artillery weapons, 235 air defense means, 434,295 ammunition, 2,732 accoutrements, 231 optical and other devices, 26 armored vehicles, 125 auto vehicles and 21 trailers.

