Azerbaijan reports 14 fresh COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan has confirmed 14 new coronavirus cases, 39 recoveries, and no death cases over the past 24 hours, News.az reports.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 792349 with 782506 recoveries and 9705 deaths.

Treatment of 138 others is underway.

A total of 6766600 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.





News.Az