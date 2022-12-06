Azerbaijan reports 14% growth in non-oil exports

+ ↺ − 16 px

The export of non-oil products in Azerbaijan amounted to $2.688.09 billion in January-November of this year, which means 14 percent growth compared to the same period of last year, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijan Export and İnvestment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

In November of 2022, the country's non-oil export amounted to $302.13 million (12.2 percent growth).

Azerbaijan increased its non-oil exports by 47.2 percent in 2021 and amounted to $2.713.4 billion.

News.Az