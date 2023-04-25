Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan reports 18 new coronavirus cases, 58 recoveries

18 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 58 patients have been recovered, News.az reports.

According to the Task Force, four persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 831,128, with 820,689 recoveries and 10,230 deaths, while treatment of 209 others is underway.

A total of 7,584,235 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far,” the Task Force added.

