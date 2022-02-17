Azerbaijan resuming flights with Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Regular direct flights between Azerbaijan and Iran are being resumed. Starting from March 4, the Azerbaijani low-cost airline Buta Airways resumes flights between Baku and Tehran, which were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Special flights from Heydar Aliyev International Airport to Tehran Airport and back will be operated once a week - on Fridays.

Tickets for these flights are available on the official website of Buta Airways (“Budget”, “Standard” and “Super” fares), as well as at the official agencies of the Airline (only at the “Super” fare).

The cost of tickets starts from 29 euros.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, these flights will be served via Terminal 1 of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport both for departures and arrivals.

Only passengers who are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted on these flights.

Azerbaijani citizens planning to travel to Iran should have the right to enter the territory of Iran. The entry requirements for Iran during the COVID-19 pandemic are available on the Airline's website at https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/iran

The list of clinics in Azerbaijan where you can take COVID-19 test is published on the Airline's website at https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/clinics.

Azerbaijani citizens must take PCR testing for COVID-19 before departure.

Citizens of Iran, upon entering the territory of Azerbaijan, must provide a valid document confirming the full course of vaccination against COVID-19, as well as take PCR testing for coronavirus infection.

Passengers travelling from Iran are recommended to have a QR code embedded on the certificate confirming its authenticity. This will help to speed up the formalities at the airport.

Passengers travelling on this route should ensure that their COVID-19 test results are valid for 72 hours prior to flight departure.

News.Az