Azerbaijan reveals 534 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths

Azerbaijan has confirmed 534 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Saturday.

In the past 24 hours, some 471 virus infected people have recovered and 6 others have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 19,801, with 11,291 recoveries and 241 deaths.

Some 8,269 people are currently being treated in specialized hospitals.

In one day, 6,846 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan to detect new COVID-19 cases. Thus, the number of coronavirus tests has reached 509,811.

News.Az

