Azerbaijan reveals deadline for applying to conduct exit poll at upcoming presidential election

The time limit for accepting documents submitted for accreditation by organizations intending to hold "exit-poll" at the upcoming snap presidential election in Azerbaijan expires on January 18.

This is mentioned in the Calendar Plan of main actions and measures on preparation and holding of a snap presidential election in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

According to the Calendar Plan, the documents are accepted by the Central Election Commission (CEC) not later than 20 days before the voting day (until January 18, 2024).

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding a snap presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.  


