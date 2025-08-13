Azerbaijan reveals number of registered HIV cases for 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2024, a total of 11,844 individuals in Azerbaijan were registered at medical institutions with conditions related to the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

According to the statistical compendium Healthcare, Social Protection, and Housing Conditions in Azerbaijan, the corresponding figure for 2023 was 10,692 individuals, News.Az reports citing local media.

Additionally, 1,152 people were diagnosed with HIV for the first time in 2024, compared to 886 new cases in 2023.

The compendium also notes that in 2024, HIV was detected in three individuals under the age of 18.

Last year, 120 people were diagnosed with Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS), down from 169 cases in 2023. As of 2024, 2,964 individuals were registered at medical institutions due to AIDS-related conditions, compared to 2,844 in 2023.

News.Az